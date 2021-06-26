Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LAX-SLC flight delayed after passenger opens door, jumps onto runway

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, a United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
United Airlines-Pilots
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 00:47:49-04

LOS ANGELES — A flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City was delayed a few hours Friday after an unruly passenger reportedly opened one of the plane's doors and jumped out.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, the male passenger tried multiple times to open a door before eventually succeeding. He landed on the tarmac, injuring himself. He was then taken to a hospital.

The plane was taxiing away from the gate at the time.

The United Express/SkyWest flight 5365 was scheduled to depart LAX around 7 p.m. (PDT) and arrive at SLC around 9:45 p.m. (MDT). According to FlightAware, the plane was still grounded at the time of this report.

The incident happened on the same day that four people on board a flight from Chicago to SLC were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries after the flight experienced turbulence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere