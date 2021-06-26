LAX-SLC flight delayed after passenger opens door, jumps onto runway

LOS ANGELES — A flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City was delayed a few hours Friday after an unruly passenger reportedly opened one of the plane's doors and jumped out.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, the male passenger tried multiple times to open a door before eventually succeeding. He landed on the tarmac, injuring himself. He was then taken to a hospital.

The plane was taxiing away from the gate at the time.

The United Express/SkyWest flight 5365 was scheduled to depart LAX around 7 p.m. (PDT) and arrive at SLC around 9:45 p.m. (MDT). According to FlightAware, the plane was still grounded at the time of this report.

The incident happened on the same day that four people on board a flight from Chicago to SLC were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries after the flight experienced turbulence.