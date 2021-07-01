50 people displaced following Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah — An early morning fire at a Murray apartment complex has left 50 people displaced from their homes Thursday.

Residents said they heard a popping sound around 2:30 a.m. before the fire broke out at the Stillwater Apartments at 5560 South Vine Street.

Flames quickly engulfed several units at the complex as police knocked on doors to alert people while fire crews battled the two-alarm fire.

Murray Police Department

All residents have been accounted for following the fire. The Red Cross is currently at the location to assist the people displaced from the 24 units that were affected in the fire.

A suspicious person was seen by FOX 13 being taken away from the scene by police, but there is no information as to whether the individual is connected to the fire.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury and was taken to the hospital.