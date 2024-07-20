55 years since first-ever man on moon

Saturday marks the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing — a landmark moment in manned space flight.

In September 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued a bold challenge to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth before the end of the decade. NASA achieved that goal on July 20, 1969.

"Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed," astronaut Neil Armstrong announced to the world as he and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the lunar surface.

Northrup Grumman chief engineer Mark Tobias reflected on the mission, saying: "It was a huge challenge. There was no playbook; they were plowing new ground."

Northrup Grumman manufactures rocket motors.

"They couldn't have performed better," Tobias said. "I have a sense of awe and respect for that generation of folks who accomplished that mission."

Armstrong's historic words as he stepped onto the moon’s surface, "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind," resonated globally.

Tobias praised the mission's meticulous planning.

"They understood their capabilities and limitations. They didn't sweat the small stuff. They prioritized where their efforts were most needed and made excellent risk calls," he said.

When FOX 13 News asked, "How did they know they could do it?" Tobias replied, "I'm not sure they knew they could. But they didn't let that stop them. They had a directive from the President."

In his 1962 speech, President Kennedy declared: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

Tobias added: "They had a mandate from the American people. It was in the national interest, and they put their heads down and started working."

That effort led to new discoveries, technologies, and inventions. Northrup Grumman later provided solid rocket boosters for the Space Shuttle program.

"The sense of purpose from the Apollo generation still exists today," Tobias said.

Currently, Tobias is involved in transitioning from steel rocket booster casings, used in Shuttle missions, to lighter composite casings with more powerful propellant.

"We're preparing for the first static test of the new booster early next year," he noted.

There were six Apollo missions that landed on the moon, but no human has set foot there since 1972. Now, efforts are underway to use the moon as a staging area for missions to Mars.

"It was huge," Tobias concluded. "It proved to the world that something that had only existed in comic books and science fiction could become a reality. If we can make something from imagination a reality, almost anything is possible."

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of man landing on the moon, the moon will be full tonight (July 20).