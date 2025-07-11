Community comes together to support those devastated by Deer Creek Fire

LA SAL, Utah — As people started to trickle into E’s Market in La Sal on Friday, so too did their stories after being displaced by the Deer Creek Fire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds and destroyed multiple homes.

“It’s just really sad what’s happened here,” said one evacuee, Brian Ballard, who visited the market for supplies.

Ballard was feeding animals on his ranch when he saw the smoke and phoned a friend who was away.

“I said, I don’t think you have to worry about it too much because we’re five miles away,” he said of the conversation.

While Ballard was spared, he said his neighbor’s home is gone.

“The thing that I’ve learned personally from this is, do what they say," he shared. "When they say evacuate... evacuate.”

Evacuations expanded as Deer Creek Fire grows to 6,684 acres:

Ballard is grateful for the quick work of fire crews and for the fact that no one has been hurt. But with 20 homes still threatened by the fire, concern remains on the horizon.

“A lot of unstable air masses in the area, and it’s hard for firefighters to guess and predict what the fire activity is going to do,” said Kayli Guild with the Utah Division of Natural Resources.

Community members are pulling together at E's Market for all those affected.

“We do have a free box outside that you can bring any kind of household goods, clothing, children’s items,” explained market clerk Kim Ross.

At the La Sal Community Center, people are gathering essentials for those displaced and first responders. Some local businesses are offering up their water supplies to fight the fire.

Eyes have been opened and perspectives have changed in the area over the last 24 hours.

“It makes you realize your assets are not nearly as valuable as lives,” Ballard said.

The plea now is for support in any way possible to protect as much of their community as they can.

“That would mean the world to me if people could come in," said Ross. "This is a really hard time for our community.”

The community center is also asking for essentials to supplement shipments they've already received from the local food bank in Blanding.