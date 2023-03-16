9-year-old boy buried in Alta roof avalanche

ALTA, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is in stable condition after being buried in a roof avalanche in the town of Alta on Wednesday.

The roof slide occurred at a condominium and an Alta Marshal's Office deputy was on the scene within two minutes to begin searching for the child. When the unidentified boy was located, he was in semi-conscious condition and transported via LifeFlight helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital.

The Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol, Unified Fire Authority, and the Alta Ski Patrol were also involved in the rescue.

Just last week, the Utah Avalanche Center warned residents and visitors of possible slides due to the large amounts of snow that have accumulated on rooftops. With warmer temperatures in the area over the last week, conditions exist for snow to quickly melt.

The current condition of the boy is unknown.