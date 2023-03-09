Utahns warned of dangerous roof avalanches following heavy snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY — The heavy snowfall throughout Utah may be great for the state's drought situation, but it can prove to be dangerous for those who let it gather on rooftops.

With slightly warmer temperatures on the way, the Utah Avalanche Center is warning residents about roof avalanches that could be dangerous and even deadly.

After weeks of constant temperatures in the 30s and 40s, parts of northern Utah are expected to hit the 50s next week. The higher temperatures will quickly melt snow gathered on rooftops, causing them to slide off and create potentially hazardous situations.

Home and business owners should make sure to have snow removed from roofs, preferably by a professional, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, officials warn to not remove all snow from rooftops, leaving a couple of inches to avoid damage to the roof covering.

Over the last decade, multiple people have been killed in rooftop avalanches around the country.