9-year-old dies after being hit by SUV in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One of the 9-year-old boys hit by an SUV in South Jordan has died following the incident, city officials announced Thursday.

The child was one of two boys riding an e-bike on 11400 South on Wednesday when they were struck by the vehicle. The other boy, also 9-years-old, remains in serious but stable condition.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a child in our community has passed away today,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by this loss and truly tragic accident.”

According to police, the 44-year-old female driver of a black GMC Yukon SUV drifted off the side of the road and dragged the children 150-200 feet before stopping.

Following the accident, both boys were rushed to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition.

South Jordan officials said Thursday that they don't suspect impairment was a factor in the incident.