911 call audio, bodycam video released from deadly Ogden police shooting

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Attorney's Office on Friday released officers' bodycam footage from a deadly police shooting that happened earlier this month in Ogden, along with audio from 911 calls that shed light on what led to the suspect being shot.

On June 6, 37-year-old Brian Simonton was killed in a shootout with multiple officers after an initial call from his ex-wife to have him removed from the apartment complex where she lived.

The video below contains audio from the 911 calls, bodycam footage from multiple officers involved, photos from the scene and explanations by the county attorney's office.

(WARNING: Video contains graphic scenes and language, which may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Full Ogden video

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news article.