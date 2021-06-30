Active SWAT situation forces South Ogden residents to shelter in place

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Residents in a South Ogden neighborhood are being told to shelter in place Wednesday due to an active SWAT situation involving multiple agencies.

According to police, officers arrived at the home near 4500 South and Monroe Boulevard on Tuesday night believing a suspect connected to multiple assaults was inside.

Multiple people were reportedly injured in the alleged domestic assault.

After learning the suspect, a man in his 50s, was inside with a gun, police attempted to convince him to leave the home. The suspect refused to leave and then fired his weapon at officers who returned gunfire.

According to authorities, the suspect continued firing at officers sporadically through the night, leading to the shelter in place order being issued for a quarter-mile around the house.

Officials say the man remains in the house by himself, but they don't know his current condition.

