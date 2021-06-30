Disoriented woman driving on tracks struck by train in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A disoriented driver who was driving on train tracks early Wednesday was transported to the hospital after being struck by a train in Kaysville. The accident occurred in the same location where two people were killed in a crash late Tuesday.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they were on the scene of the earlier fatal accident around 12:29 a.m. when they saw a car driving southbound on the train tracks adjacent to Interstate 15.

As the car continued on the tracks, a train traveling in the same direction clipped the vehicle from behind while moving at full speed beneath the Burton Lane overpass.

Officials believe the elderly woman driving the car was disoriented before the crash, but suffered no obvious injuries. As a precaution, the woman was taken to the hospital.

Union Pacific is investigating the accident.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and three injured in a crash on I-15 after canvas bags fell from a truck, causing vehicles behind it to stop or slow down suddenly. A man and a woman died when their car was hit by a pickup truck from behind.