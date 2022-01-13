After antisemitic email controversy, Entrata backs anti-discrimination efforts

SALT LAKE CITY — Entrata, the Silicon Slopes tech company that found itself embroiled in controversy following an antisemitic email from its founder, has pledged $100,000 to go toward anti-discrimination efforts.

The financial commitment was made to Utah Tech Leads, the political action committee created by Silicon Slopes tech companies. It will go toward efforts to combat all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism, racism, gender identity, sexual orientation and others, said Elizabeth Converse, the executive director of the PAC.

Entrata's donation follows FOX 13's initial report on an email that company founder Dave Bateman sent to a number of tech CEOs and political leaders, claiming "the Jews" were behind a plot to exterminate people using the COVID-19 vaccine. Bateman acknowledged sending the email. The remarks were widely condemned and led to Bateman's resignation as chair of Entrata's board and divesting his holdings.

Since then, Silicon Slopes' PAC has called for companies to publicly state they will not support discrimination as part of a "Tech for Good Utah" initiative. More than 70 companies have agreed to participate so far, Utah Tech Leads said.

"It is awesome to see 70-plus companies from Utah's tech community express their support for this important mission. We all know that culture is paramount to ongoing success, and that knowledgeable speakers on topics we don’t always talk about every day are important to company and community growth," Sunny Washington, CEO of Utah Tech Leads, said in a statement announcing the initiative. "We also appreciate Entrata’s quick and decisive action in this effort and their willingness to step up and sponsor this program. These partnerships go a long way in building a better and more positive working environment for everyone."

Entrata, a property management software company, has also done outreach with Utah's Jewish community. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that executives met with Congregation Kol Ami and promised a financial donation to the synagogue.