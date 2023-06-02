After Bible, Book of Mormon now challenged in Davis School District

FARMINGTON, Utah — Days after the Bible was removed from many Davis School District libraries, a challenge has been made to ban the Book of Mormon from school shelves.

The district confirmed a request was made Friday by an individual who wants the book removed due to violent content. A committee will now review the religious text to decide whether it will also be taken out of school libraries in the district.

"The Book of Mormon is a volume of holy scripture comparable to the Bible. It is a record of God’s dealings with ancient inhabitants of the Americas and contains the fulness of the everlasting gospel," reads the introduction to the book on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website.

The request to remove the Book of Mormon comes a day after the Davis School District announced officials had removed the King James Version of the Bible from elementary and middle school libraries. The Bible is allowed to remain in the district's high schools.

The same committee that will review the Book of Mormon found the Bible "does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code," according to a district spokesperson, but contains "vulgarity and violence" that caused concerns over age appropriateness.