After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared for outdoor adventures

SALT LAKE CITY — With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.

Hunters and those looking for fall colors or the perfect sledding spot can often get caught off guard by the amount of snow or ice in the mountains.

On Sunday afternoon, an Orem family went for a scenic drive with their toddler and got stuck in about two inches of snow in Santaquin Canyon.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the family was dressed well but otherwise not prepared.

Search and Rescue Crews responded and gave the family a ride back to their home.

It's a good reminder that just because there isn't much snow in the valleys, does not mean there is not a sizeable amount of powder in the mountains. Some parts of Utah got more than a foot of snow over the weekend.

After checking the forecast, those headed out in the elements should prepare accordingly.

Bring an extra bottle of water and some food, and dress in layers.

Craig Gordon from the Utah Avalanche Center says there's now enough snow and wind in the mountains that could trigger a slide.

"Avoiding the accident is paramount but you also got to be prepared for your own self-rescue," Gordon explained. "That means wearing and knowing how to use an avalanche transceiver, a shovel, and a probe. But remember the best avalanche is the one we don't trigger at all."

The first human-triggered avalanche of the season occurred in Little Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend.

Another tip from experts if you're headed out - don't go alone and always make sure someone knows your location and return time.