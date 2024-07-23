Airline travel delays continue after over 3 days since IT outage

SALT LAKE CITY — Travel woes continue for Utah fliers impacted by last week's global software shutdown.

After two years of serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Caleb Robison was ready to fly home Friday from Japan.

"It was frustrating because I had been having this hope of 'OK, we're leaving at some point,'" he said. "Then after it was canceled, I was like, 'Oh, man.'"

His mom, Tiffani Robison, is waiting for the hug that's over two years in the making.

"I'll believe it when they're home, when I pick them up," she said. "Then I'll be excited. I'm not going to invest too much emotion so that I don't get disappointed."

Caleb's older brother flew out to Japan to be there for his flight back.

While they waited for work from Delta Air Lines, the brothers figured they'd make the most of the situation and sightsee around Japan.

"From what we were hearing, it could be an extra week, it could be a couple of days, we had no idea," he said.

If plans go smoothly, Caleb should be back in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

The uncertainty is a feeling Mary Goblet also shares.

She was supposed to leave for Raleigh Thursday night. Her checked bags made it to North Carolina, but she didn't.

Her weekend trip is now nonexistent and she just wants her luggage back.

"Of course, I had medicine in there. Number one thing: never put medicine in a checked luggage," said Goblet.

The Tremonton woman said she's been on hold for over nine-and-a-half hours.

Using a baggage tracker app, she noticed that one luggage has made it to Salt Lake, the other is still in Raleigh. She's hoping Delta will deliver the bags to her home.

"It’s not their policy to deliver luggage if we have not completed our flight. I’m like, ‘I tried to complete my flight, you guys didn’t allow me to complete my flight,'" she said.

A spokesperson with Delta Air Lines sent FOX 13 News a statement, writing, "We know that customers trust Delta with their travel plans, and the frustration and inconvenience that results when that trust is compromised. Our teams are working around the clock to restore the operation after an IT vendor error rendered many of our systems inoperable, and to support customers whose travels were affected."