Airplanes, chariots, skateboards and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Airfest - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Logan/Cache Airport will host a FREE event featuring aerial performances, aircraft displays, STEM and Career Fair, art contest and more. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Water Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Main Street Park in Cedar City will host a FREE event featuring water and foam family activities, giveaways, food vendors and other outdoor activities. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Ratha Yatra Chariot Festival - This Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Indian Cultural Center and Sri Ganesh Hindu Temple will host a FREE event featuring traditional rituals, exhibitions, live music, cultural performances and more. Follow the link for more information.

Taylorsville Dayzz - This Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Valley Regional Park will host a FREE event featuring a 5K race, car show, petting zoo, carnival rides and more. Line up for the parade begins at 9:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

West Valley City Pride - This Sunday at 12:00 p.m., Pioneer Crossing Regional Park will host a FREE pride event featuring food vendors, interactive art experiences, live performances and more. Follow the link for more information.

SLC Children's Day - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Meadows Park will host a FREE event featuring interactive booths from family-favorite attractions, massive inflatables, live performances, food trucks and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

African Heritage Festival - This Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. University Place will host a FREE event featuring live music, dance, kids activities, crafts and more. Follow the link for more information.

Children's Parade - This Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Provo Veterans Memorial Park will host a FREE event featuring a Children's Parade down East Center Street. No skateboards or motorized vehicles permitted. Staging begins at 800 East Center Street at 9:30 a.m., if you arrive after, please use the 100 North 800 East entrance. Follow the link for more information.

Timpanogos Folk Festival - This Saturday at 1:00 p.m., Orem City Center Park will host a FREE event featuring a festival, Bluegrassroots Evening concert, workshops, jam sessions, local music and food vendors and more. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

People of Weber County Festival - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fort Buenaventura will host a FREE cultural celebration event featuring exhibits from the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Italian, Hispanic and Pioneer communities. Follow the link for more information.

Kit Collins Skate Event - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. North Ogden Skate Park will host a FREE event featuring a skating event, prize opportunities, free food and drink. Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Follow the link for more information.