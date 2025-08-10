Passing boaters find man dead on boat at Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Utah — A man was found dead Saturday on board a boat at Lake Powell.

Around 10:20 a.m., some boaters saw a boat anchored in a cove near Bullfrog Marina, with one person on board who appeared to be dead, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

The witnesses reported it to park rangers at Glen Canyon National Recreational Area, who then contacted the sheriff's office. The two agencies, along with the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Kane County Sheriff's Office, responded and recovered the body.

The deceased man was identified as 77-year-old Bruce Wayne Brinkley. He was from Globe, Arizona.

The sheriff's office said there is an open investigation, and the body has been turned over to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office. However, they said there is no indication of foul play, suicide or an accident. Nobody else was on the boat when the man's body was found.

"Garfield County Sheriff’s Office offers its condolences to the Brinkley family," the announcement read.