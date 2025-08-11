Homeowner suffers 2nd-degree burns in Sandy house fire

SANDY, Utah — One person was injured in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Sandy.

The Sandy Fire Department said they were called to 8659 Ida Lane around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived and found that the homeowner suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken independently to the hospital (not via ambulance). Everyone else in the house escaped without any reported injuries.

Officials said the fire started in the garage, and the residents will be displaced for an unknown amount of time.