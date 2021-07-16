All of Utah Lake placed under harmful algal bloom warning

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials announced Friday that a harmful algal bloom warning has been issued for all of Utah Lake.
While the marina will remain open for personal watercraft access, all activities involving people being in the water should be avoided as harmful algal blooms (HABs) are dangerous to humans and pets.
Previously, only sections of the lake had been placed under a warning.
HABs contain large amounts of cyanobacteria are not uncommon in Utah, but they usually occur later in the year.
If you suspect a harmful algal bloom
- Don’t swim in water that appears to have a harmful algal bloom.
- Don’t boat, water ski, or jet-ski on scummy water. These activities can cause toxins to become airborne, increasing the likelihood you will inhale them.
- Don’t let children play with scum in the water or along the shore.
- Don’t let pets or livestock swim in or drink from scummy waters.
- When in doubt, stay out.
Every time you go out
- Don’t swallow water when swimming.
- Shower after coming into contact with recreational water.
- Rinse animals immediately if they swim in recreational water.
- Wash hands with clean water before eating or preparing food.
- Clean fish well and discard the guts.
- Never drink recreational water. Recreational water may contain bacteria, parasites, or viruses, as well as cyanotoxins, that could cause illness if ingested.
- Do not boil water in an attempt to remove toxins, as boiling actually releases more toxins.
- Wash dishes with clean water. Do not use recreational water.
- When in doubt, stay out.