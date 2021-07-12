Harmful algal bloom warnings issued for portions of Utah Lake

UTAH LAKE — The Utah County Health Department has issued a harmful algal bloom (HAB) warning for a few areas of Utah Lake.

The department announced Monday afternoon that American Fork Marina, Lindon Marina, and Lincoln Beach had reached "warning" levels of algal blooms.

The marinas are still open for personal watercraft access, but the health department warns that water recreation in the Lincoln Beach area should be avoided.

Algae occurs naturally in bodies of water, but large amonts of cyanobacteria can create HABs -- especially in the summer.

HABs can be harmful to humans and have even killed pets at least twice in the past year in Utah -- one at Mantua Reservoir and another in Zion National Park. Both happened in the summer of 2020.

On its website, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality provides the following tips for staying safe during algal bloom season:

If you suspect a harmful algal bloom



Don’t swim in water that appears to have a harmful algal bloom.

Don’t boat, water ski, or jet-ski on scummy water. These activities can cause toxins to become airborne, increasing the likelihood you will inhale them.

Don’t let children play with scum in the water or along the shore.

Don’t let pets or livestock swim in or drink from scummy waters.

When in doubt, stay out.

Every time you go out



Don’t swallow water when swimming.

Shower after coming into contact with recreational water.

Rinse animals immediately if they swim in recreational water.

Wash hands with clean water before eating or preparing food.

Clean fish well and discard the guts.

Never drink recreational water. Recreational water may contain bacteria, parasites, or viruses, as well as cyanotoxins, that could cause illness if ingested.

Do not boil water in an attempt to remove toxins, as boiling actually releases more toxins.

Wash dishes with clean water. Do not use recreational water.

When in doubt, stay out.

How to recognize a harmful algal bloom

Harmful algal blooms may look like pea soup, green or blue paint, or have a scum layer or mats/foam floating on the surface. The water may also appear in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown, or red. Visit the HABs Photo Gallery for examples of blooms in Utah.

How to report an exposure

Call the Utah Poison Control Center (UPCC) at (800) 222-1222 if you think you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom. UPCC physicians, pharmacists, and nurses trained in toxicology can answer your questions and advise you on the need for further medical or veterinary treatment.

Symptoms of human exposure



Rashes, hives, or blisters from skin contact

Runny nose, sore throat, asthma, or allergic-like reactions from breathing in droplets from contaminated water

Vomiting and diarrhea, stomach pain, weakness, tingling, dizziness, or trouble breathing from swallowing contaminated water

Symptoms of animal exposure

