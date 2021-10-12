Watch
All strung up; Buck freed from hammock in Parowan

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:17:11-04

PAROWAN, Utah — Relaxation is not a common activity in the animal kingdom, so you'll have to excuse one mule deer buck who didn't quite get the concept of a hammock.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared photos of the deer on social media after it was found in Parowan last week wearing (unflatteringly, it should be said) the hammock.

Photos showed the hammock stuck in the deer's antlers as the buck sat quietly in the grass.

Instead of receiving a mocking like poor Rudolph once faced, the deer was attended to by DWR biologists who tranquilized the buck and cut off the stringy sling before releasing him.

Along with the hammock photos, DWR officials sent a pic of the deer a week later looking no worse for wear.

Mule Deer Buck Hammock

"Looks like he's doing great," the post read.

