Angels Landing trail closing temporarily for chain pole re-installation

FOX 13 Staff
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 12, 2022
SPRINGDALE, Utah — One of the most well-known hikes in Utah is being closed temporarily.

Zion National Park announced Saturday afternoon that the trail from Scout Lookout to Angels Landing is closing for maintenance. Crews will re-install a chain support rod, the announcement on Facebook read.

The park said the trail will open "as soon as possible," but no timetable was given.

Visitors can check Zion's website, Facebook or Twitter for updates.

The West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout, will remain open.

