SLC Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in industrial area

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a person's death Monday that they consider suspicious.

Monday evening around 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a body found near 1715 W. 200 South — an industrial area near the intersection of I-80 and Redwood Road.

Officers arrived and confirmed that the individual, a female whose name or age has not been released, was dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, although the cause of death is not yet known.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to call them. They also ask any businesses in the area to check their security cameras for any video that may help the investigation. The

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is the third incident in a week where a person was found dead in the Salt Lake area under what police called suspicious circumstances.

Last Monday, police in South Salt Lake said they were investigating the "suspicious unattended death" of an infant. Then on Friday, 19-year-old University of Utah student Zhifan Dong was found dead in a motel room, and 26-year-old Haoyu Wang was later arrested on suspicion of killing her.