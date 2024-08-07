Anti-death penalty protesters rally ahead of Honie execution

SALT LAKE CITY — Hours before the scheduled execution of Taberone Hone, an anti-death penalty group presented petitions and letters of concern to the office of Governor Spencer Cox in hopes of stopping the execution from taking place.

The group, made up of more than just Catholics, gathered at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City just before noon to hold a "holy hour."



Members of the organization "Death Penalty Action" sent their petitions to Cox, sharing how they're not against capital punishment, but oppose the times in which it is being carried out.

"We don't take a position on how we kill our prisoners, we take a position that killing prisoners when the system is as broken as it is is outrageous, immoral, and should be found unconstitutional," said Andrew Bonowitz, co-founder of the group.

A Free Speech Zone has been set up outside the Utah State Correctional Facility where protesters will be allowed to gather and share their opinions ahead of the execution that is scheduled to take place just after midnight.