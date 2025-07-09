Juan Diego's legendary former football coach dies

DRAPER, Utah — John Colosimo, the head football coach at Juan Diego Catholic High School from 1999-2020, has passed away.

"A visionary educator and a revered coach, John was a foundational figure in shaping the identity and success of Juan Diego and the greater Catholic community in Utah," the announcement from JDCHS read.

Colosimo was also a founding vice principal who helped launch the school in 1999.

WATCH: Juan Diego Catholic High School names football field after longtime coach

The coach's record includes 10 state championship game appearances, including eight championships won. That's a tie for the most of any coach in Utah high school football, according to Juan Diego officials. They say he was also the "fourth-winningest" high school football coach in Utah history with 235 games won.

The school also says Colosimo was one of only two coaches in the state who had two "three-peat" championship runs. His teams won 17 region championships, including a 12-year streak.

Colosimo was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2010, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

He retired in 2020, and the school's football field was named after him in 2022.

"Coach Colosimo’s true legacy lies in the character he shaped. He taught his athletes more than plays and formations; he taught them hard work, sacrifice, humility, and above all, to keep the

faith," Wednesday's announcement read. "His influence will be felt for generations to come in the halls of Juan Diego Catholic High School, on football fields across the state, and in the hearts of all who knew him."