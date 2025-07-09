Former Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden dies at 93

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz head coach and general manager Frank Layden, one of the most popular sports figures in state history, has died at the age of 93, the team said Wednesday.

Layden joined the Jazz organization in 1979 as general manager when the franchise was still located in New Orleans, before becoming the team's head coach in 1981.

During his time on the bench, Layden led the Jazz to its first real NBA success, leading the Jazz to the playoffs in five straight seasons. He was named Coach of the Year in 1984 and also served as head coach of the Western Conference in the 1984 NBA All-Star Game.

Layden went 277-294 as head coach.

After retiring as the Jazz head coach during the 1988-89 season, Layden moved back to the team's front office before becoming the head coach of the WNBA's Utah Starzz for 15 games over two seasons.

Known as much for his lighthearted personality as much as his basketball acumen, Layden was a beloved figure in Utah. Born in Brooklyn, Layden began his coaching career at his alma mater, Niagara University, for 8 seasons before moving to the NBA as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks.

"There will be much written and said about Frank Layden in the coming days, and all of it's deserved," wrote Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "His contribution to the community went well beyond sports."

