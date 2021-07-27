Arizona family suffering after deadly loss in I-15 accident

YUMA, Ariz. — Although much of the attention following Sunday's deadly I-15 accident in Millard County has focused on the Utahns who lost their lives, an Arizona family is grieving in similar fashion.

The Valentine family from Yuma was heading home from a family reunion when they were involved in the multi-vehicle pileup. Camren Valentine, the 15-year-old son of Jody and Sheree Valentine, was killed in the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Sheree Valentine suffered injuries that forced the amputation of her right arm above the elbow.

"Sheree, who is the family's main income, will not be able to work for an unforeseen amount of time because of the injuries she sustained," the page read. "She will have many challenges to overcome as she navigates her new normal."

The family's camp trailer, which contained a great deal of their belongings, was considered a total loss, according to the page created by other family members.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised over $34,000 of its intended goal of $250,000.

Five members of one extended Utah family, including three children, were among the eight killed in the accident, as were a Salt Lake City couple that leaves behind four daughters.