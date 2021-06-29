Arizona grand jury indicts Lori Daybell in death of former husband

Lori Daybell is now officially charged in connection with the death of a fourth person — this time, her then-estranged husband in Arizona.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County announced that a grand jury indicted Daybell on one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Vallow nearly two years ago. The charge is a first-degree felony.

On July 11, 2019, Vallow was shot and killed by Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, who told police he acted in self-defense.

However, the indictment alleges that the siblings purposely planned to kill Vallow.

"[Daybell] agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder," the indictment reads.

Daybell is also charged for her alleged role in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, as well as her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad and Lori Daybell were married a few months after the death of Charles Vallow, and only weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.

Lori Daybell is currently being treated at a mental health facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial.