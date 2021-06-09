Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder, other charges

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty in an Idaho court Wednesday to multiple charges against him, including those accusing him of the murder of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Before offering his pleas, Daybell was read the charges against him and possible penalties by Judge Steven W. Boyce.

Daybell, along with his current wife, Lori Daybell, were indicted last month on first degree murder charges in the deaths of Ryan and Vallow, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Insurance fraud charges were also filed against Chad Daybell.

After months of virtual court appearances due to the pandemic, all parties appeared in person at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Days after the indictments were announced, Lori Daybell was found to be mentally unfit to stand trial. She was committed to an Idaho mental health facility to undergo treatment.