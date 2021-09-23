Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

WYOMING — A federal arrest warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for Brian Laundrie, days after remains found in Wyoming were confirmed to be those of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," according to the FBI.

According to documents, the warrant was technically issued for fraud, claiming Laundrie, 23, used an unauthorized bank debit card and personal identification number, possibly Petito's, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Petito's remains were found Sunday in Wyoming and confirmed to be her Tuesday. Laundrie has been missing for over a week since returning to Florida earlier this month after the disappearance of his girlfriend.

The FBI is looking to collect information from anyone who used the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest between Aug, 27-30, and who may have had contact with Petito, Laundrie, or may have seen their white van.

Tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

