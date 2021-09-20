Travel blogger captured video of Petito van during Wyoming trip

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Appearing on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, a travel blogger shared video of the van Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were traveling in as it sat parked on the side of a Wyoming road.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Jen Bethune spoke about driving past the van and how it stood out with a Florida license plate, leading her to consider stopping to say hello.

READ: FBI executes search warrant at Laundrie home

"The reason why we noticed the van is because we're from Florida and the van had Florida plates and we wanted to stop by and say hi," Bethune said. But because the van looked closed up and dark, Bethune said she didn't stop.

FBI Denver Field Office

After finding the van footage among the video taken on her trip to Grand Tetons National Park, Bethune turned it over to law enforcement.

"I got chills all over my body and ran straight back to my laptop, got my GoPro footage, and lo and behold Gabby's van was on there," said Bethune, who also shared moments from a conversation she had with Petito's mother after turning in the video.

WATCH: Retired FBI agent weighs in on Petito, Laundrie investigation

"It was beautiful, we got to share some moments together on a FaceTime," she said. "Just two moms, really just have a great cry."

Officials in Wyoming announced Sunday that they had found in a body in the area that they believe is Petito. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has been missing since last week, with FBI agents serving a search warrant on his parents' home in Florida this morning.