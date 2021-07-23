Arson ruled out as cause of massive Millcreek fire

MILLCREEK, Utah — While an investigation into what sparked last month's massive fire in Millcreek continues, officials have ruled out arson as its cause.

WATCH: Businesses destroyed in Millcreek fire wonder what’s next

Ryan Love with the Unified Fire Authority told FOX 13 Friday that a 7-member investigative team found no foul play or malicious cause associated with the fire that destroyed an apartment construction site on June 16.

Massive construction site fire seen across Salt Lake Valley

The fire erupted at the corner of Brickyard Road and 1300 East and was seen across the Salt Lake Valley as flames and smoke rose into the sky.

Several agencies and more than 60 firefighters fought to put out the fire. Along with the under-construction apartments, two 100 foot cranes were severely damaged in the fire.

WATCH: Damage in the millions following large Millcreek fire

Local business owners suffered as they were kept out of the locations as fire crews made sure nearby buildings were safe. Lost revenue and damages are estimated to have run in the millions.

Love says the final report detailing the cause of the fire should be released within a couple of weeks.