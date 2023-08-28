ATV rider killed in accident on 'challenging' trail in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man died Sunday in an accident that occurred while riding an ATV in southern Utah.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Hog Canyon, located north of Kanab, around 2 p.m. A ranger with the Bureau of Land Management, paramedics with the Kanab Fire Department and a medical helicopter also responded.

Officials said the victim was 56-year-old David Matthews from Washington City. He was riding with his father when the accident occured on what the sheriff's office said was a "challenging" and "demanding" trail. Fellow ATV riders nearby provided CPR until medical responders arrived, but Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is under investigation, but officials said at this point in the investigation it appeared that the accident was due to the difficult nature of the trail — "one of the more challenging routes in our county, demanding skill and caution from riders," and one that has resulted in several past severe accidents and even other fatalities.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident," the sheriff's office said. "Losing a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We understand the pain and grief they are experiencing, and we assure them of our continued support."

The sheriff's office added some advice to all ATV riders to avoid accidents like this in the future.

