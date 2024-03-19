Audio released of 911 call reporting 12-year-old driving on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials have released an audio recording of the 911 call they received of a reckless driver on I-15 — who turned out to be a 12-year-old.

On March 7 around 11:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol was alerted by a semi-truck driver to a car swerving all over southbound I-15 with no headlights on.

The full audio of the call, with personal information redacted, can be listened to in the media player above.

In the call, the trucker tells dispatchers that she thought it was a drunk driver based on the erratic driving. They were entering Salt Lake City from North Salt Lake when the call was made.

The trucker stays on the phone with dispatch for about 10 minutes until a UHP trooper catches up with them and begins pursuing the reckless driver.

A pursuit was initiated near 4500 South when the driver did not pull over for the trooper and continued South on I-15 with speeds between 40 and 70 miles per hour.

Other troopers also helped while the chase was in motion, slowing surrounding traffic and setting up spikes near 9400 South in Sandy. Even though the spike strips were deployed, UHP reported it was unclear if they were immediately successful in deflating the tires of the Civic.

Eventually, the car slowed down to speeds of about 40 miles per hour and troopers performed a PIT maneuver, bringing the car to a stop at 10400 South in Sandy.

When troopers moved in to take the driver into custody, they discovered she was a 12-year-old girl who had taken her mom's car without her knowing.

UHP reported the 12-year-old was taken to a nearby office and later returned to the custody of her parents. Charges will be screened through juvenile court.