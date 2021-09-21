Autopsy confirms remains found those of Gabby Petito

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Remains found in Wyoming over the weekend have been confirmed to be those of Gabby Petito, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, performed the autopsy and ruled the initial determination for mannter of death to be homicide, however the cause of death remains pending until the final autopsy.

"The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," said FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider in a statement. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions."

Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, was previously named a person of interest in the case, but has been missing for nearly a week after refusing to talk with authorities.

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," added Schneider.

Sydney Glenn Area in Wyoming where remains identified to be those of Gabby Petito were located

