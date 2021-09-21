'Why do you have to be so mean?' witness heard Petito ask Laundrie during incident

MOAB, Utah — A witness who observed the argument between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in Moab last month told police that "something seemed off" during the dispute.

In a written statement to Moab police, the witness, simply listed as Chris, said he saw Petito and Laundrie in "some sort of dispute" on Aug. 12 near the Moonflower Community Cooperative.

Chris wrote that it appeared the couple were fighting over a phone, and that he believed Laundrie had taken Petito's phone during the incident. He added that the two were talking "aggressively."

Later, Chris says it looked like Laundrie did not want to allow Petito back into their shared white van. While describing Petito's efforts to get into the vehicle, he claims she "was punching him (Laundrie) in the arm" before climbing over the driver's seat and into the passenger's seat.

"Why do you have to be so mean?," Chris said he heard Petito say to Laundrie after getting back into the van.

The witness said he wasn't sure how serious the dispute was, and that it was "hard to tell if they were sort of play fighting, but from my point of view, something definitely didn't seem right."

Chris added that it seemed as if Laundrie was trying to leave Petito and take her phone with him.

At the end of the witness statement, Chris acknowledges that another person had called in the incident. In another 911 call, a witness told police that Petito was slapping Laundrie during the altercation.

The coroner's office in Teton County in Wyoming was scheduled to perform an autopsy on remains found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday. The remains are believed to be those of Petito, but no official identification has been announced.