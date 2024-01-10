Avalanche danger upgraded as snow hammers Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — As winter storms hammered Utah's mountains, dumping over a foot of snow in some areas, avalanche danger was upgraded Wednesday.

Most mountain ranges saw their avalanche danger rating increase to "High," or level four out of five, on Wednesday morning.

LATEST FORECAST: When will Wednesday's storm hit Utah?

Logan, Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo and Skyline Mountains all saw the avalanche danger upgrade.

In eastern Utah, Moab mountains are at a "considerable" avalanche danger level.

On Tuesday, avalanche danger was "considerable" across Utah, with expert forecasters telling FOX 13 News an upgrade was likely on Wednesday.

"This is the real deal," said Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center.

The "considerable" danger was issued before more than a foot of snow was dumped in some mountain areas. Alta received 14 inches of snow from Tuesday to Wednesday, Brighton received a foot of fresh powder and Deer Valley received 11 inches.

The UAC warned Wednesday that danger is high at mid and high elevations as heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow are sitting on top of a buried persistent weak layer.

Below 8,000 feet elevation, avalanche danger is currently considerable, however, experts hinted that with more snow forecasted Wednesday, even low-elevation areas could be upgraded to "high" avalanche danger.

"Strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions," the warning states. "Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30°."

The current avalanche warning is in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m.