Avalanche injures person in Neffs Canyon neighborhood

Unified Fire Authority crews respond to avalanche in Neffs Canyon area
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 14, 2022
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person has been injured in an avalanche reported Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Neffs Canyon area.

The avalanche hit in an area near White Way, which is at the foot of the canyon.

Officials did not relay the extent of the injuries suffered by the unidentified person. The Unified Police Department confirmed its response and that crews were on the way, but had no information on the size of the avalanche.

Neffs Canyon neighborhood avalanche
Unified Fire Authority crews respond to avalanche that injured one person in a Neffs Canyon neighborhood

With so much snow falling across northern Utah over the last week, avalanche activity is high in the area. On Tuesday, a backcountry skier was rescued after being caught in an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

