AZ man arrested in hit-and-run that left two teen girls severely injured in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — Police have made an arrest in connection with an April 10 hit-and-run incident that left two teenage girls with severe injuries in Hurricane.

Preston James Camp, 29, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of obstruction of justice. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of causing an accident involving injury.

According to Hurricane Police, the two girls were using a crosswalk near 1150 W State St. when they were struck around 10 p.m. that night.

RELATED: Hurricane Police looking for silver Chevy Malibu in April 10 hit-and-run

Investigators identified the vehicle in the hit-and-run as a silver Chevy Malibu, and police received information that the Malibu was in the Fredonia, Ariz. area.

Police said an inspection of the Malibu showed it had sustained damage consistent with the incident.

"Contact was made with [Camp] along with an independent witness, who was in the back seat of the vehicle. This witness identified Preston as the driver and running the red light. This witness also advised [Camp] knew he had struck something but continued to drive. Even when a witness said they thought it was a person, [Camp] said it was a deer and continued to drive," a Hurricane PD detective wrote in a court document.

RELATED: Hurricane Police seek information after 2 girls hospitalized by hit-and-run

According to police, the witness also told police Camp had driven the Malibu to Nevada, where the car was spray-painted black. The car has been seized for evidence.

The Fredonia Marshals Office issued a warrant for Camp's arrest and Camp was then extradited to the Washington County Jail.

Police said other charges may be filed at a later date.