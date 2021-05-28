Bear attacks hiker in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A hiker in Yellowstone National Park was injured after being attacked by a bear Friday.

The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believed were two grizzly bears, park officials said.

After coming in contact with the hiker, one of the bears allegedly attacked the man, causing injuries to his lower extremities.

While being able to hike out of the area without assistance, the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Beaver Ponds Trail has been closed as park officials investigate the attack.