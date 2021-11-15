Watch
Bear in tree prompts warning to Richfield residents

Richfield City Police / Facebook
Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:46:53-05

RICHFIELD, Utah — Residents in Richfield got an early morning warning to stay away from parts of town after a wayward bear was spotted in a tree Monday.

The Richfield City Police sent out a photo of the female bear on its Facebook page, with the caption, "Yes, there is a bear in a tree here in town."

Police said wildlife officials were on the scene in hopes of capturing the bear.

People are being told to avoid the area near 100 East and 280 South until the bear is removed from town.

