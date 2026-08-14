Beaver County man arrested after allegedly starting fires near I-15

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A 65-year-old man in Beaver County has been arrested after law enforcement say they found him setting a series of fires off of I-15.

Randy Eugene Fay, 65, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief, and arson endangering human life, among others.

Court documents submitted by the Beaver County Sheriff's Office reveal that on August 8, they were called to exit 120 off of I-15 where a series of fires had been ignited west of the freeway. When officials arrived, they were told by two witnesses that Fay was setting fires and pointed out a white Kia that was on a dirt road.

Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it.

Fay was identified as the sole occupant of the vehicle and denied starting any fires. Deputies noted an open container in the middle console of the vehicle and the odor of alcohol coming from Fay.

Investigators say that Fay blew a preemptive positive result in a field breath test.

When officers checked the registration of the vehicle, it was expired and the vehicle had no insurance. Fay was also driving with an expired driver's license.