Fire destroys Ephraim restaurant with decades of family memories in the building

EPHRAIM, Utah — More than half a century of family memories went up in flames in a matter of minutes Monday when a fast-moving fire destroyed the Snow Dragon restaurant on Main Street in Ephraim.

The building’s owner, Theressa Alder, said she and her husband, Charlie, bought the building about 53 years ago. They first operated it as an A&W before turning it into an independent restaurant they called Charlie’s Drive In.

“We raised our family here,” Alder said through tears. “We had a lot of good times.”

After several decades, the family began renting out the building. It later housed Los Amigos and, most recently, the Snow Dragon.

“We’re heartbroken for them to lose their livelihood,” Alder said. “But it’s been good here, but yeah, we’re heartbroken to see it go down.”

Ephraim Fire Chief Jeff Hermansen said firefighters received the call around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The chief said his crew — a volunteer department — was there in six minutes. Neighboring units from Manti also responded.

Hermansen said firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the east attic.

“It was burning for 10 minutes before somebody seen it and called it in,” Hermansen said.

Firefighters initially went inside to battle the flames, but the roof began to collapse, forcing crews to evacuate the building. The structure was ultimately deemed a total loss.

Hermansen said investigators are looking into the official cause.

“It looks like it came from the water heater,” he said.

Alder said the family is grateful no one was inside when the fire started, believing it could have been fatal.

“It’s a sad day to see this business burn down, but nobody was hurt,” Hermansen added.

As word of the fire spread, people online began sharing memories and photos of the restaurant and the businesses that operated there over the years. Alder said the family welcomes more stories and pictures from people who have memories of the building.

“We love that and we’d like to have them continue to share their memories,” she said.

Alder remembers the many, young women who worked at the restaurant over the years.

“We had a lot of girls grow up here working for us and they called them Charlie’s Angels,” she said with a laugh.

“We love hearing their memories and from the community who came here and the college students,” Alder said. “It’s lots of memories, lots of great memories.”