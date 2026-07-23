Long after floods, Beaver residents will remember how community came to help

BEAVER, Utah — In the days after flooding devastated parts of Beaver, what's stood out is how the community has responded, with people working sunup to sundown, knocking on doors, leaving work, all asking the same question: what do you need?

Somehow, through it all, those who were impacted and those looking to help all find a time to smile.

Kevin McNeill had his marching orders. A map. A list of addresses. And a lot of doors to knock on. He and his wife, Michelle, headed into some of the hardest hit neighborhoods to find out who still needs help before a big volunteer cleanup scheduled for Saturday.

The couple has been working 13-hour days since Sunday.

"Really, just shoulder to shoulder, elbow to elbow. Positive energy. No drama. Just get it done," said Michelle.

The McNeills were volunteering while their own home is still at risk after the river came within five feet.

One of the stops Kevin and Michelle made was to Don Andrews' home. His house survived, but his yard didn't.

"Just wonderful to see people come together in Beaver like that," said Andrews.

'We had it... now it's gone;' Beaver residents come to terms with losing 'paradise':

'We had it... now it's gone;' Beaver residents come to terms with losing 'paradise'

The need to help was seen all across town. Krista Holdaway has spent much of the week delivering water and supplies.

"I just feel like when they see a need, there are a lot that just jump in," said Holdaway.

Some volunteers have even put their day jobs on hold. People like Spencer White, who works at the bank. But right now, the bank can wait.

"You know, I think it's a love for our community," White said. "These are all my neighbors, my friends, my family."

The fire came first, then the water. But long after the mud is gone, White believes what people will remember is how this community came together.

"I've never seen anything like this, but I know when we're telling this story to our grandkids someday," White added, "this will still be a meaningful story for the community."