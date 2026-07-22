Water service returns to Beaver, but there's an important catch

BEAVER, Utah — Most people in Beaver have been getting by as they load up on bottled water while waiting for the taps to turn back on. It’s now starting to flow again, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

On Wednesday, for the first time in days, water is flowing again at Nick Pray’s home. It's a small moment that means everything after three days without running water.

“I’ve had to go to my friend’s houses and shower and stuff. So having this is going to be awesome," Pray said.

Nick wasn’t alone.

Dalton Wilson with Beaver City Public Works has been leading the effort to get water back to the city.

“Honestly, we almost didn’t see the light of day when it first happened, but right now, everything north of the Beaver River in the Grove should see water by end of day,” Wilson shared.

It’s a big step, but with a catch: the water still isn’t safe to drink yet.

“Flush your outside taps before it goes into your home, then you can run your taps, but just remember we’re still under a boil water order," said Wilson.

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The city has sent two water samples to a lab for testing, and those results will determine when the order can be lifted.

But for some in town, normal is still a ways off. The hardest hit parts of the Grove neighborhood could take longer as crews continue assessing damage.

“It looks like there was a lot more damage in that area," explained Wilson, "so we’re just going to have to see and hope for some good luck.”

For Ron Olsen, having running water again means showers and laundry. A minor inconvenience compared to what some of his neighbors are facing.

“There are people who are really suffering. Me? No. It’s nothing much,” Olsen said.

According to the city, officials believe the boil water order will remain in effect a few more days until the testing comes back, but were unable to commit to when water service could return to the hardest hit areas.