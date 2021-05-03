Believe it or not? Utah has some of the best drivers in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Admit it, you've cursed Utah drivers as a whole at least 4-5 times (maybe this month) after feeling you've been "wronged" on the roads.

But believe it or not, perception is not close to reality when it comes to claiming Utah's drivers are among the worst in the country.

In fact, it's the complete opposite, at least according to one study.

A Chicago-based law firm ranked the states with the worst and best drivers in the U.S., and Utah ranked in the top 10... of best states. Yes, it's true (according to the study).

Our own Beehive State tied for No. 9 overall with Minnesota.

Friend, Levinson & Turner, LTD based its rankings on total fatal accidents, number of uninsured drivers, DUI arrests and various Google search terms.

At just over 8 percent, Utah's number of uninsured drivers is on the low side, and the same with collision fatalities per capita (10).

On the other end of the spectrum, New Mexico's drivers are considered to be the worst in the nation, followed by Arkansas, Alabama, Wyoming and Montana.

The study claims New York is home to the country's best drivers, with Massachussetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois and Virginia rounding out the top 6.