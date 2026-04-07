Beyond high-profile cases, how you talk about domestic violence matters

SALT LAKE CITY — As the high-profile Taylor Frankie Paul case continues to draw attention, advocates say that how people talk about domestic violence matters.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition shared how some of the public reactions in the case can actually be harmful.

"When we have people casually commenting about a domestic violence situation, some of those comments could be harmful, so when we talk about domestic violence, I always have to caution, are we discussing this in a harmful way?" said the coalition's Kim Wolf.

According to Wolf, public reaction to cases like the one involving Frankie Paul may have an adverse effect on those who are struggling to reach out for help.

"We need to start from the position of believing the victim," she said.

People should acknowledge that there are always different sides to a story and different perspectives. But there are also misconceptions about what domestic violence may look like.

Utah court rules Taylor Frankie Paul can't have unsupervised visits with son:

Judge rules Taylor Frankie Paul can't have unsupervised visits with son

"Sometimes what we see in the media might not be the impression or idea that we have about domestic violence, that we expect a victim and a perpetrator to be," Wolf explained. "So I think sometimes, making sure that we don't insert our own prejudices into a situation where if we're learning about someone who is a male, who believes that they are a victim of domestic violence, we don't immediately dismiss that because of their gender."

During a protective order hearing Tuesday, Frankie Paul was told she cannot have unsupervised time with the son she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

"Anyone can be a victim, whether they’re a celebrity, whether they’re male," said Wolf, "domestic violence can affect anyone."

Wolf said that includes situations that may not fit public expectations. People often second-guess themselves on whether or not it’s enough to come forward.

"I think that the word enough, it's going to be subjective," she shared, "but anytime someone has reason to be concerned by their partner's behavior or even their potential reaction to a situation, I think that is a huge red flag and a reason for someone to really make sure that they have the resources and understanding to help them navigate what could possibly be a highly volatile and dangerous situation."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing an abusive relationship, there is help available. The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition offers a variety of resources available for free by calling their confidential line at 1-800-897-5465.