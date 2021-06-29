Board recommends new Dixie State name following first choice criticism

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Out with the barely old, in with the new!

Following an outcry over the recommendation for a new name made by a Dixie State University committee, the school's Board of Trustees met Tuesday and announced they will propose a new name.

Instead of Utah Polytechnic State University, which was selected by the committee just two weeks ago, the group said it will now forward the easier to say Utah Tech University to the state's Board of Higher Education.

The original recommendation was met with derision and scorn, with many mocking the name saying its initials, UPSU, made it sound like the university was affiliated with the shipping company.

Poor community feedback led the board to bypass the committee and come up with a new name on their own. If approved by the Board of Higher Education, the Utah Tech University name must be passed by the state legislature.

The board also voted to name the St. George campus of the university the "Dixie" campus.

The legislature approved a bill in March that began the process to change the name Dixie State University due to complaints over the name's ties to the Civil War South and the Confederacy.