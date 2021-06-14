Committee recommends Utah Tech as new name for Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, Utah — If a Dixie State University committee has its way, the school's new name will be Utah Polytechnic State University, or Utah Tech for short.

In a meeting Monday, the name recommendation committee voted 11-3-2 on the new name to be forwarded to the school's Board of Trustees, which will then hold their own vote on whether to accept the committee's recommendation.

Before the meeting began, three committee members who support keeping the Dixie name read a letter out loud stating their disappointment in the change and then walked out of the room.

Back in March, the Utah State Legislature approved a bill that began the process to change the name Dixie State University due to complaints over the name's ties to the Civil War South and the Confederacy.

Based on a survey answered by nearly 14,500 people, the committee identified six themes it would study when considering a new name for the school. The committee decided last week to focus on academic and Utah-centric themes, while rejecting names like "Deseret" or "Red Rock" from consideration, as well as any names using St. George.