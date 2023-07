SALT LAKE CITY — Police are working with firefighters to identify a body that was located in a Salt Lake City canal Friday afternoon.

WATCH: 2-year-old boy found dead in Spanish Fork canal

The body was found in the canal near 2650 West 300 South.

According to police, the cause of death or identity of the person is unknown.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.