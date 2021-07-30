Body found in American Fork Canyon may be missing man

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a body found Friday in American Fork Canyon may be that of a man missing for over two weeks.

Darren Przybyla, 38, was last seen on July 11 after telling family members he was going camping. A search was called off Wednesday due to the rugged terrain that would have been difficult for Przybyla, who used a cane or walker, to traverse.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the body was found along Snake Creek Road above Tibble Fork Reservoir.

The body found along Snake Creek Rd above Tibble Fork reservoir in American Fork canyon may be that of Darren Przybyla, 38, last seen on July 11. @UCSO_SAR searched this area for 2 days without being able to find him. The body has been taken by the Medical Examiner. — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 30, 2021

Przybyla's backpack was found by hikers late last week, and his abandoned car and campsite were discovered by the forest service.

The unidentified body has been taken to the medical examiner.