Body found in American Fork Canyon may be missing man

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 30, 2021
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a body found Friday in American Fork Canyon may be that of a man missing for over two weeks.

Darren Przybyla, 38, was last seen on July 11 after telling family members he was going camping. A search was called off Wednesday due to the rugged terrain that would have been difficult for Przybyla, who used a cane or walker, to traverse.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the body was found along Snake Creek Road above Tibble Fork Reservoir.

Przybyla's backpack was found by hikers late last week, and his abandoned car and campsite were discovered by the forest service.

The unidentified body has been taken to the medical examiner.

